Secretary Health directs CEOs and MSs to expedite work on projects

LAHORE: The meeting was chaired by Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Sarah Aslam in which special instructions were issued to all CEOs and MS to expedite the completion of the project in a speedy and efficient manner.

She also gave a detailed briefing on the schemes for mother and child health. Besides, she has issued special instructions regarding the construction and expansion of Trauma Centers. Special attention is being paid to maternal and child health under which RHCs and BHUs will also be constructed and expanded to provide better health facilities in villages and towns. She also said that positive results are emerging in the health sector.

The purpose of introducing barcode data entry system is to systematically record the data of vaccinators. The vaccination form will now include a barcode which will facilitate data entry after vaccination. This move will help the public record and secure their data. For this, the training of all the staff will be completed within two days. After vaccination, data entry will be done via external bar code.

Secretary Sarah Aslam is personally reviewing all the arrangements for this work. She said that vaccination is the only effective treatment against corona virus. Vaccines are plentiful at all centers. Therefore, all citizens over the age of 18 must be vaccinated against the corona virus immediately.