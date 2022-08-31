Islamabad, August 31, 2022 (PPI-OT):Secretary IT – Mr. Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna attended the 3rd and last day of E-commerce Summit as a Chief Guest held at the ITCN Asia 2022 by Huawei Technologies where Additional Secretary IT – Ms. Aisha Humera was a guest speaker and joined the event online. Stakeholders from the industry and government, including PSEB and IGNITE discussed the future opportunities e-commerce industry holds and how technology has helped in this industry development.

The digital connectivity will positively contribute to development of the economy by improving supply chain for e-commerce within Pakistan, enabling Cross Border E-commerce. It will aid the flow of information, financial transactions, and physical goods and services. The event was attended by various government officials including Member IT, Member Legal, CEO Ignite, GM Ignite, Rector Virtual University and other Directors.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication

Government of Pakistan

Evacue Trust Building 4th Floor, F-5/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9219971

Email: info@moitt.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moitt.gov.pk