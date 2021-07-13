Secretary local govt takes notices of illegal posting, promotions in Dadu

DADU: The Secretary Local Government takes notice of illegal promotions, postings and withdraw of salaries in District Council Dadu In the letter issued on Tuesday, the 5-year record and the bank statement has been sought, the Secretary Local Government has directed the District Council Administrator DC Dadu and the Chief Office to inquire and report within 5 days. Following such orders. Council employees have been shaken. The sources said that many employees of the district council have been given illegal promotions and postings and their salaries have been withdrawn.