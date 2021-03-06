Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control visits Headquarters Anti-Narcotics Force

Rawalpindi, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Capt. (Retd) Akbar Hussain Durrani paid his first formal visit to Headquarters Anti-Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi after assuming the charge of Secretary MNC. He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M). The secretary was briefed on counter narcotics endeavours by ANF, professional achievements, current drug situation and major challenges with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.

He was apprised that ANF is also vigorously undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan; apart from running rehabilitation centers providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.

He was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centers in the country. The secretary lauded ANF’s achievements and its role as a specialized force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level. He assured his support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies.

