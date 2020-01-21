Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan introduced category of transgender in eServices

January 20, 2020

Islamabad, January 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a separate category for members of transgenders community in its online portal for company registration and compliance i.e. eServices.

This initiative is in line with Government of Pakistan’s efforts to grant fundamental rights to transgender community, under the “the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018”. This Act allows individuals to mention their identity on all official documents including IDs, passport, educational certificates and driving licenses.

Now, in eServices, a person has an option to self-identify under three classifications i.e. male, female and other. With this initiative, the transgender community is able to register a company or become shareholder or director in a company with personal identity of their choice.

