Security force captures four proclaimed offenders

KALAT: Levies Force Kalat claimed to have apprehended four proclaimed offenders in an operation in Bekar area of district Kalat on Tuesday.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Kalat, Sultan Ahmed Bughti, levies force, Kalat under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Kalat, Zahid Hameed Langove, Risaldar Levies, Ali Ahmed Mengal and Line Officer, Levies Force, Kalat, Jan Muhammad Langove arrested four proclaimed offenders namely Haji Rasool Bakhsh son of Pir Muhammad, Abdul Wahid son of Rasool Bakhsh, Gul Hassan son of Rasool Bakhsh and Bahawal Khan son of Umaid Khan Muhammad Shae.

The accused were wanted by levies force in FIR No. 10/ 2020 under section 324, 148 and 149. Further investigation was being conducted by the authorities of levies thana, Kalat.