At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces effectively thwarted a terrorist attack at Bannu Cantonment killing all 10 militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.
It said the terrorists attacked the Bannu Cantonment in the early hours of July 15, but their attempt to enter the facility was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel.
The statement said following their failure to enter the premises, the militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the cantonment.
It said the suicide blast led to the collapse of a portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in the martyrdom of eight brave sons of soil.
The martyred were identified as: Naib Subedar Muhammad Shehzad, 44, resident of Poonch district, AJK, Havildar Zil-e-Hussain, 39, resident of Khushab district, Havildar Shahzad Ahmed, 28, resident of Neelum district, AJK, Sepoy Ashfaq Hussain Khan, 30, resident of Muzzafarabad district, AJK, Sepoy Sobhan Majeed, 22, resident of Muzzafarabad district, AJK, Sepoy Imtiaz Khan, 30, resident of Karak district, Sepoy Arsalan Aslam, 26, resident of Bahawalpur district and Frontier Constabulary’s Lance Naik Sabz Ali, 34, resident of Lakki Marwat.
‘This timely and effective response by the security forces prevented a major catastrophe, saving precious innocent lives. The gallant and selfless action of the security forces is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism,’ the statement added.
The ISPR said that the attack was carried out by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group operating from Afghanistan and has used the neighbouring country’s territory to carry out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan in the past as well.
The statement reiterated the security forces’ resolve to defend the country from the menace of terrorism and will take all necessary measures as deemed appropriate against these threats emanating from Afghanistan.