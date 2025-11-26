Security forces have killed 22 Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij in an intelligence based operation in Bannu district.
According to an official information today, sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) continues at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.