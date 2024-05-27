﻿Security forces kill 23 terrorists in three separate operations in KP: ISPR

Twenty three terrorists were killed by the security forces in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on May 26-27.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, an intelligence based operation was conducted in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar District on Sunday, where six terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces and multiple hideouts were busted.

Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havildar Shafiq Ullah also embraced Shahadat in the operation, while fighting gallantly. In another operation conducted in Tank District on Monday, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location, as a result of which ten terrorists were killed.

The third engagement occurred in Bagh area of Khyber District during which seven terrorists were eliminated and two others injured. However, during the intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers including Naik Muhammad Ashfaq Butt, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar, Sepoy Taimoor Malik, Sepoy Nadir Sageer and Sepoy Muahmmad Yasin, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. The ISPR statement said that Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.