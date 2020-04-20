National

Security forces kill five terrorists in Miranshah

April 20, 2020

Islamabad, April 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Terrorist carried out fire raid on security forces’ check-post, in Miranshah, North Waziristan. According to ISPR, troops effectively engaged them and killed five terrorists. In exchange of fire, one soldier Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan embraced shahadat while three soldiers got injured.

 

Troops cordoned the area and carried out search operation.

 

