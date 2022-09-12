Security forces kill four terrorist in operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu Region conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Takhtikhel district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed at least four terrorists in the operation.

In a press release on Monday, the Counter Terrorism Department team said CTD and local law enforcers received information about the presence of terrorists of a banned outfit in the county’s northwestern region, who were planning to carry out terror attacks.

The Counter Terrorism Department team along with the District Police Lakki Marwat then took prompt action and encircled the area and four terrorists were killed after an exchange of fire that lasted for hours. Meanwhile, a few accomplices of the dead terrorists managed to escape from the area, and law enforcement agencies launched a search operation to arrest them. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the CTD said.