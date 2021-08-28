Security forces kill terrorist in an IBO in North Waziristan 

Islamabad, August 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):A terrorist has been killed in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) by Security Forces in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district. According to ISPR, the operation was conducted after reported presence of terrorists in the area. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. Later, the Security Forces conducted search in the area to eliminate any other terrorists.

