Security forces kill two terrorist commanders in Bajaur

Islamabad, November 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Two terrorist commanders have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Bajaur District. According to ISPR, a major terrorist network was neutralized when security forces conducted intelligence-based operation on a hideout near village Tangi, Bajaur District.

During close encounter, terrorist commanders Zubair and Aziz-ur-Rehman alias Fida were killed. These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities in Bajaur and Karachi. They were involved in a number of terrorist incidents against law enforcement agencies, government officials and innocent civilians. The network was coordinating terrorist activities in various areas of Pakistan and receiving direct orders from their RAW sponsored leadership from across the border.

