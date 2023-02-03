Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan District: ISPR

Islamabad: Security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in Esham area of North Waziristan District, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Friday.

These terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists. “The incident re-vindicates Pakistan Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence,” said the ISPR in its statement.