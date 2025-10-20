Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has commended Pakistan’s security personnel for successfully neutralizing a terrorist attack in Mir Ali, declaring that the entire nation takes pride in the professionalism and determination of its valiant soldiers.
In a statement released Friday, Gilani acclaimed the forces for once again defeating the “nefarious designs of the enemies of peace.” He described the successful operation as a powerful demonstration of the armed forces’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country’s security and stability.
“The continuous vigilance and resolute efforts of our security forces in the fight against terrorism are a source of pride and reassurance for the nation,” the Chairman remarked. He asserted that Pakistan’s security institutions would never permit the adversaries of peace to achieve their malicious objectives.
Gilani reaffirmed that the populace stands united behind its armed forces, whose bravery and patriotism mirror the true strength of Pakistan. He emphasized that the discipline shown by the troops is a reflection of national unity.
Expressing a hopeful outlook, the Senate Chairman conveyed his confidence that with sustained resolve and national solidarity, Pakistan will ultimately succeed in eradicating the menace of terrorism and extremism from its soil.