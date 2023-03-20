Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition from terrorists’ hideout in Chaman

Islamabad, March 19, 2023 (PPI-OT): An Intelligence Based Operation was carried out in general area Rehman Kahul, Chaman to clear a suspected hideout of Terrorists, linked with recent terrorist incidents including planting of improvised explosive devices in Chaman and surrounding areas.

According to the Media Wing of Pakistan Army, as a result of continuous technical Surveillance and Reconnaissance of the area, a location of the Terrorists was identified and Security Forces were employed to check it. Extensive search and sanitization was carried out in the area, and resultantly, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices has been recovered. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Army in step with Nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

