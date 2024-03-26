Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The security forces have thwarted a terrorist attack, took place on the night of March 25 and 26, on the Pakistan Naval Base Siddique in Turbat area of Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the naval troops.

Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation. The swift and effective response by the troops ensured the safety and security of personnel and assets.

However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Noman Fareed of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist in the area. The ISPR statement reaffirmed armed forces’ commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.