A bomb blast targeting a security forces vehicle on Jan Muhammad Road left 10 people injured, including a woman and a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier. The explosion occurred when an explosive device planted on a motorcycle detonated near the vehicle.
According to police and rescue teams, emergency responders reached the scene immediately, cordoned off the area, and transported the injured to the Trauma Centre of Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta.
The injured have been identified as Imran Subedar (FC personnel), Muhammad Iqbal, M. Ashfaq (son of Zareef Khan), Muhammad Hashim, Waqas, Mohibullah, Sala Uddin, Sher Ali, Alim Deen, and Aamir.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Safraz Bugti has condemned the attack and directed authorities to submit a detailed report on the incident. Security forces have launched an investigation into the blast.