SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza on Sunday supervised the security protocols in churches of the federal capital to protect religious places. The SSP also conducted a ground inspection of various churches across the district.
During his tours, the SSP reviewed the deployment of personnel at entry and exit points, in parking areas, and within the surrounding vicinities of the religious sites, scrutinizing the overall security plan.
He met directly with on-duty personnel to evaluate their performance and issued new instructions aimed at further improving the protective arrangements.
In meetings with church administrations, SSP Raza conveyed that the capital”s police force is committed to protecting the life and property of all residents, regardless of their faith, and is operating without discrimination.
The operations chief urged the public to act as partners in maintaining safety, calling on citizens to immediately report any suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station or through the “Pucar-15″ helpline.
He further stated that mutual cooperation between law enforcement and the community is the foundation for preserving peace and order.
According to the Islamabad Police, the force is performing its duties with a spirit of national commitment and high professional standards to maintain a secure environment.
The SSP reaffirmed that the primary mission of the law enforcement agency remains the protection of citizens” lives and property and the strict enforcement of the rule of law.