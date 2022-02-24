Sehat Sahulat Card is govt’s revolutionary step to provide relief to masses: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Sehat Sahulat Card is a revolutionary step of the government to provide relief to the masses.

Addressing a function here on Thursday regarding strengthening the social protection and Sehat Sahulat Programme, he said health and education is the top priority of the government. Dr Arif Alvi said vaccination drives to prevent spread of the polio virus and COVID-19 pandemic are continuing in the country. He said due to continuous efforts of the government, not a single case of polio virus was reported during the previous year.

He thanked polio workers and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their contribution to eradicate the virus from Pakistan. The President also called upon the Ulema to play their due role in creating awareness about spread of communicable diseases.