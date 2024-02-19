Senate body discusses matters pertaining to Radio Pakistan, PTV

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting chaired by Senator Fauzia Arshad held here at the parliament house in Islamabad on Monday discussed matters pertaining to Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

In his remarks on the occasion, caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said Radio Pakistan's mandate is to provide information to the people.

He said Radio Pakistan is not a commercial organization. He mentioned that they have requested the Energy Ministry not to charge commercial rates on Radio Pakistan for electricity bills.

The Information Minister said the PTV is uploading its quality programs on social media. He said the PTV needs to increase its viewership on the social media.