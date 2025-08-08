The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research staged a walkout on Thursday, protesting the continued absence of Ministry officials.
The committee, meeting at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, voiced strong disapproval over the lack of seriousness displayed by the Ministry towards parliamentary proceedings. Senator Ahsan expressed his dissatisfaction, noting that only the Secretary of National Food Security and Research was present, while officials from the Ministry and the Law Division were conspicuously absent.
The committee highlighted that this unprofessional conduct raises serious concerns about the Ministry”s capacity to tackle issues impacting ordinary citizens, particularly regarding food security amidst the ongoing sugar crisis.