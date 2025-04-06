A Parliamentary Delegation led by Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, is in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for the 150th Anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, starting today.
During the visit, Gilani engaged in discussions with Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan.
The dialogue focused on bolstering inter-parliamentary cooperation and enhancing the legal framework governing bilateral relations. Both officials emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration in sectors beneficial to both nations.
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing strategic partnerships and recognized the ongoing development of friendly and brotherly ties.