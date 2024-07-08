The Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, extended his felicitations to Masoud Pezeshkian, the newly elected president of Iran.
According to a PID statement issued today, Gilani expressed the hope that Pakistan and Iran’s historic ties would further strengthen under new leadership, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations in promoting regional stability and prosperity.
Both the countries enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and religion, he said. He expressed the hope that the newly elected president of Iran would further contribute in cementing the fraternal ties.