Quetta

Senate Chairman takes notice

July 1, 2020

Quetta: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate has taken serious notice of non-availability of protective kits of novel coronavirus.

In his letter addressed to Captain (retd) Fazeel Asghar, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Sadiq Sanjrani has diverted his attention towards the dearth of protective kits in Gwadar and its adjoining areas. He says the situation warrants immediate attention of authorities for taking appropriate necessary action for providing facilities regarding testing and ensuring implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

