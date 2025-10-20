Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has called upon the newly elected leadership of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to work in close cooperation with Parliament, framing the bar’s role as essential for national reform and the reinforcement of Pakistan’s democratic foundations following a decisive victory for the Asma Jahangir Group.
In a formal statement on Friday, the Chairman extended his congratulations to the victorious group, specifically acknowledging the head of the Independent Group, Ahsan Bhoon, and the newly appointed SCBA President Haroon-ur-Rashid, Secretary Zahid Aslam Awan, and other successful office-bearers.
Mr. Gilani emphasized that Parliament views the legal community as a vital partner in the ongoing process of institutional strengthening. He commended the enduring legacy of legal professionals in upholding the rule of law, defending constitutional values, and advancing democratic principles throughout the nation’s history.
Expressing his confidence in the incoming officials, the Chairman articulated his hope that President Haroon-ur-Rashid and his team would continue the mission to ensure constitutional supremacy, protect judicial independence, and promote the welfare of all members of the legal fraternity.
Highlighting the historic contributions of lawyers to Pakistan’s democratic journey, Mr. Gilani noted that the legal community has consistently stood with political figures in the defense of democracy and constitutional governance.
He described legal professionals as a conscious and vibrant segment of society, underscoring their indispensable role in promoting justice, protecting human rights, and elevating civic awareness. The Senate Chairman concluded by stressing that a strong alliance between the legislative body and the legal community is crucial for fostering democratic values and ensuring access to justice for every citizen.