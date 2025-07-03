The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication convened on Tuesday at the Parliament Lodges to scrutinize the advancement of crucial IT programs and address critical matters within the technology sector. Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan presided over the session.
The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication apprised the committee of the status of 23 ongoing Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) ventures, disclosing that 11, totaling Rs. 97.12 billion, have reached completion. The fiscal year 2024-25 budget, initially set at Rs. 21.43 billion, has been revised to Rs. 8.59 billion after reallocations.
Significant deliberation focused on the Karachi IT Park project, funded by South Korea, which experienced a setback due to geopolitical strains between India and Pakistan. These anxieties prompted a temporary halt in construction by Korean investors. The bidding for the undertaking has been re-opened, with invitations extended to numerous Korean firms, and discussions with the South Korean embassy are ongoing.
The committee also assessed the appointment procedure for the Director General (International Coordination) position. While approximately 1,400 applications were received, only seven individuals were shortlisted, leading to concerns from committee members. They questioned the selection criteria, observing that the previous DG was the sole candidate deemed suitable and was subsequently reappointed. Criticism was directed at the perceived prioritization of public sector background, potentially excluding proficient private sector experts. Chairperson Senator Palwasha mandated the Ministry to furnish all applications from the shortlisting phase to guarantee transparency and impartiality.
The Ministry also updated the senators on the Smart Islamabad initiative, which aims to equip essential public facilities like educational institutions, healthcare centers, law enforcement stations, and transit systems with fiber optic connectivity. Authorities stated that private sector collaborations will be pursued to mitigate the government”s fiscal load.
Senator Manzoor Ahmed inquired about the quantity of individuals from Balochistan pursuing IT education or employment abroad. Ministry representatives acknowledged the significance of the inquiry and pledged to undertake a thorough survey and furnish a detailed report. The meeting was attended by various senators and senior officials from the ministry and affiliated agencies.