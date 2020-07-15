Senate concludes debate on presidential address

July 15, 2020

Islamabad:The Senate concluded debate on the Motion of Thanks expressing gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled together on September 12, 2019, says Free and Fair Election Network in its Daily Factsheet on Wednesday.

The Senate met for four hours and 11 minutes.

The sitting started at the scheduled time of 1600 hours.

The Deputy Chairman presided over the entire proceedings in the absence of Chairman.

The Leader of the House attended the entire sitting.

The Leader of the Opposition was present for an hour and 58 minutes.

The Prime Minister did not attend the sitting.

As many as 19 lawmakers (18%) were present at the outset and 10 (9%) at the adjournment of sitting.

The parliamentary leaders of PML-N, PPPP, JI, PkMAP and BNP-M attended the sitting.

Two minority lawmakers were present.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs laid the Covid-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Ordinance, 2020.

The Housed passed a motion under Rule 263 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012 and dispensed the requirement of Rule 41 regarding question hour till July 16, 2020.

Ten lawmakers spoke for two hours and 24 minutes on the Motion of Thanks expressing deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled together on September 12, 2019. The Leader of the House concluded debate on it during his 31 minutes speech.

Six lawmakers spoke on points of public importance for 24 minutes.

Five lawmakers and the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs spoke on points of order for 22 minutes.

The House was adjourned to meet again on July 17, 2020 (Friday) at 1030 hours.

