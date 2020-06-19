Senate continues discussion on Federal Budget

June 19, 2020

Islamabad, June 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh laid a copy of the Money Bill, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. He also laid before the house a copy of the Money Bill, the COVID-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Bill, 2020. The House is now continuing discussion on the budget for next fiscal year.

Taking part in the discussion on fiscal budget, Senator Mohsin Aziz said that the PTI government has presented a balanced budget and allocated sufficient amount for Ehsaas Program and for COVID-19 to control the impacts of the epidemic. He said that international rating agencies have acknowledged the fiscal discipline. Senator Krishna Kumari said the government should take steps to control locust attacks across the country.

