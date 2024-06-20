The Senate on Friday continued discussion on the Finance Bill 2024-25.
Taking part in the discussion, Bilal Ahmed Khan suggested that the government should focus on broadening the tax net as well as exploiting the country’s indigenous resources.
He said this is important to free the country from debt trap and take it towards self-reliance. Muhammad Qasim voiced concerns over terrorist incidents in the country, stressing that the political leadership should work sincerely to take the country in the right direction.
Amir Waliuddin Chishti opposed the imposition of tax on stationery in the budget. He emphasized greater focus on bringing improvement in the health and education sectors.
Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto said the budget for next fiscal year is not people friendly. He said the political leadership will have to move towards Charter of Economy to address the chronic issues.
Samina Mumtaz Zehri said the employees in one to sixteen grades must be exempted from additional taxes. Sajid Mir supported the privatization of loss making enterprises including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills.
Shahadat Awan noted that increase in salaries and pension is not significant saying these should be enhanced keeping in view the prevailing price hike.
Zeeshan Khanzada said the private sector and businesses should be fully facilitated to uplift the economy. He said we should also give confidence to overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.
Dr Afnan Ullah Khan said the PSDP for the next fiscal year envisages important initiatives such as establishment of IT Parks and substantial allocations for water reservoirs.
On the occasion of the birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the chair paid tributes to her struggle for democracy and supremacy of the constitution.
The House also offered fateha for the departed soul. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 5:00 pm.