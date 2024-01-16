Senate delegation, CPA Secretary General discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: A Senate delegation, currently on a visit to the United Kingdom, held a meeting with Secretary General of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Stephen Twigg in London.

Matters of mutual interest were deliberated, with a focus on strengthening collaboration and synergy for parliamentary and democratic enhancement, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The forthcoming General and Senate elections in Pakistan were highlighted, presenting an opportune moment for the CPA to resume its prior initiatives, including post-election seminars and workshops for newly-elected parliamentarians.

The Senate delegation underscored the potential for increased cooperation by urging the CPA to establish a regional office in Pakistan.

Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation between the CPA and the Pakistan Parliament, particularly the Senate. The collaboration aims to foster a deeper understanding of parliamentary practices and democratic principles.