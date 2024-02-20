Senate discusses situation arising out of results of recent general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday started discussion on an Adjournment Motion regarding the situation arising out of the results of recent general elections.

Participating in the discussion, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the country cannot afford politics of confrontation and chaos. He said those having concerns on the election results must come to the House, take oath and raise their voice.

Irfan Siddiqui said there is a need to move forward with a positive and constructive frame of mind. Taking the floor, Mushtaq Ahmed demanded formation of a judicial commission to probe into allegations of rigging in the elections.

In his remarks, Senator Syed Ali Zafar said the country is faced with multiple crises including the economic and only a leadership, enjoying the mandate of the public, can address them.

Tahir Bizinjo said the political leaders should learn from their mistakes to strengthen democracy. Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi laid before the House, the State Bank of Pakistan Governor's Annual Report for the financial year 2022-23.

The report contains the achievement of the Bank's objectives, conduct of monetary policy, state of Pakistan's economy and the financial system. The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.