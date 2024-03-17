Senate elections: Scrutiny of nomination papers on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny of nomination papers for elections on forty-eight vacant seats of the Senate will be carried out on Tuesday.

Revised list of the candidates will be issued on the 26th of this month whilst the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 27th of this month.

In the federal capital, members of the National Assembly will elect members of the Senate against one general seat and one seat for technocrats including Ulema.

Members of the four provincial assemblies will elect senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two seats for technocrats including Ulema from each province, as well as one seat for non-Muslims from both Punjab and Sindh provinces.

According to the schedule, polling will be held on the second of next month. Forty-two candidates have submitted their nomination papers for Senate Election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a list issued by a spokesman of ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Ahmad in Peshawar this afternoon, twenty-five candidates have submitted their nomination papers for seven general seats.

Similarly, ten candidates have submitted their nomination papers for two technocrat and Ulema seats. Seven women candidates have submitted nomination papers for two reserved seats for women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.