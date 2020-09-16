Senate: (Govt believes in strengthening of religious seminaries: Senate told)

Islamabad:Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that government believes in strengthening the structure of religious seminaries for the promotion of Islam.

Replying to a question during Question Hour in the House, he said we have complete liaison with the administration of the seminaries across Pakistan.

He said being a signatory of UN Charter, Pakistan has frozen properties of UN designated entities and as a responsible member of the world body; Pakistan has to follow UN instructions after thorough examining. He informed the House that some international non-governmental organizations have also been closed in the country for not fulfilling the requirements.

Answering another question, Ali Muhammad Khan said reviewed master plan of Islamabad will likely be finalized next year. He said high-rise buildings are being encouraged to protect green areas in the country, which is evident from the fact that the federal cabinet has recently barred construction of prison on greenbelt in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Replying to a question, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the government is focusing on promoting regional languages, culture and traditions through Radio Pakistan and PTV.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan always calls for formulating programmes, based on indigenous culture of Pakistan and religious traditions, which can be viewed with the entire family. He stressed the need to repulse cultural onslaught of India and other countries by highlighting cultural asset of Pakistan.