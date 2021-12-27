Senate, NA to meet today

Islamabad, December 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):Sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly will be held separately at the Parliament House in Islamabad today. The Upper House will meet at 3 p.m. and the Lower House will resume its session at 4:00 p.m. Besides legislative business, both the Houses will take up matters pertaining to national and international importance.

