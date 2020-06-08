National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Senate, National Assembly to resume their sessions separately today

June 8, 2020

Islamabad, June 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Senate and the National Assembly will resume their sessions separately at the Parliament House in Islamabad this afternoon. Besides legislative business, both the Houses will deliberate upon matters of national and international importance.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner