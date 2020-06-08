Home » Ministries, Official News
Senate, National Assembly to resume their sessions separately today
June 8, 2020
Islamabad, June 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Senate and the National Assembly will resume their sessions separately at the Parliament House in Islamabad this afternoon. Besides legislative business, both the Houses will deliberate upon matters of national and international importance.
