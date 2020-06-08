Senate, National Assembly to resume their sessions separately today

June 8, 2020

Islamabad, June 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Senate and the National Assembly will resume their sessions separately at the Parliament House in Islamabad this afternoon. Besides legislative business, both the Houses will deliberate upon matters of national and international importance.

