A staggering Rs 135 billion scam involving the import of highly dangerous petrol adulterants, allegedly enabled by officials at the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), has prompted a Senate panel to demand immediate and stringent accountability for widespread financial misconduct and operational lapses within the state-run scientific body.
The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology, led by Chairman Senator Kamil Ali Agha, convened at the Parliament House to address the grave concerns. The session included Senators Husna Bano, Nasir Mehmood, and Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, alongside top officials like the Federal Minister for Science and Technology and the PCSIR Chairman.
A key point of contention was a controversial betel nut test report from the PCSIR Laboratories Complex in Lahore. The committee heard that the report’s validity was under scrutiny due to allegations of internal rivalries and technical failures, which may have compromised testing integrity and endangered public health.
“We cannot overlook the fact that public safety is at stake,” Senator Agha stated. “It is still not determined whether the lab is at fault or not. This raises serious questions-either the testing procedures are flawed, or results are being manipulated.”
The Federal Minister revealed that the Prime Minister has taken notice of the matter, recommending that all future pre-shipment tests be conducted by either PCSIR or a certified independent laboratory. Senator Agha endorsed this, directing that “a detailed inquiry must be conducted to identify the reasons behind the disparity and report back to the Committee.”
The panel delved deeply into the Rs 135 billion scandal linked to PCSIR Labs in Quetta. An internal probe has already identified five officials-two of whom are retired-as being complicit. Disciplinary measures are underway against the three serving officers, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been asked to pursue criminal proceedings against the retirees.
Describing the case as “a grave act of financial misconduct and a threat to national safety,” Chairman Agha insisted on full accountability and instructed the Ministry to ensure prompt action and submit a compliance report.
On a separate note, the committee received a positive briefing on the Pak-Korea Research Lab Project for Solar Panels. Equipment installation was finished in April 2025, and with calibrated components returning from Korea this month, the lab is set for commissioning by Korean experts, a development Senator Agha lauded as vital for Pakistan’s energy sector.
The session also addressed complaints of misconduct at the PCSIR Guest House in Islamabad. Allegations included residents treating the facility as a permanent home, defaulting on payments, and using abusive language towards staff. The committee determined the conflict arose from ethics violations and misuse of authority.
The Federal Minister assured the panel that all outstanding dues would be cleared and a new code of conduct for guest house residency would be enforced, stressing that “mutual respect and modesty must prevail in any dispute.” The committee will reconvene for updates on all pending matters.