Senate participates in a virtual event on “Advancing Implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration in Asia and the Pacific”

Islamabad, February 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):“Pakistan has the sixth-largest diaspora in the world, with estimates suggesting a population of 9.1 million people of Pakistani origin living abroad, which roughly translates to 5pc of the total Population, the implementation of the Global Compact Migration -Parliamentary Consultation will bring safety, order and economic progress to everyone’s benefit” stated Senator Dilawar Khan while addressing the Virtual meeting on Advancing Implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM) in Asia and the Pacific, here at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The aim of the event was to provide information on the Global Compact for Migration and its implementation in Asia Pacific Region, and ways in which Parliamentarians can support implementation in their countries and collaborate across migration corridors. Senator Dilawar Khan and Maj. (rtd) Syed Husnain Haider, Additional Secretary (AS), of the Senate Secretariat participated in the virtual meeting.

Senator Dilawar Khan while addressing the Global gathering said that Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for more than 40 years, and today hosts 1.4 million registered refugees. The country also extends smart identity cards to Afghan refugees that would give the refugees faster and safer access to health and education facilities and to banking services.

The High-level Parliamentary meeting was apprised by the Pakistani Senator Dilawar Khan that Pakistan has welcomed the first ever agreement among UN member states on all- encompassing Global Compact to better manage international migration. “The Implementation of the compact will bring safety, order and economic progress to everyone’s benefit” he further added.

The Pakistani representative Senator Dilawar khan ensured the promotion and protection of the Human Rights Migrants through the Global Compact for migration (GCM) to actively engage on the prospects, opportunities and path ways for regular migration to facilitate labour mobility and upholding the right to family life with mutually beneficial cooperation. The meeting also included Klaus Dik Nielsen (MC) Pia Oberoi, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Nenette Motus, Coordinator, Regional UN Network on Migration for Asia and The Pacific.

