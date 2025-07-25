Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani reassured a large tribal delegation that the Senate will champion the rights of the formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), now merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and prioritize addressing their needs. The 90-member Jirga, led by KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, met with Gilani at Parliament House to discuss ongoing issues including unequal resource allocation, delayed development initiatives, and limited access to employment and education.

Gilani vowed that the sacrifices of the people from the erstwhile FATA would be recognized through continuous progress, job creation, improved healthcare and education, and lasting peace. He commended Governor Kundi for advocating for the tribal population and promised to raise the matter in the Senate to develop a national strategy for the region”s economic, political, and administrative integration.

The Chairman Senate recalled Pakistan”s history of humanitarian aid, referencing the nation”s support for Afghan refugees and the efficient resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) during his time as Prime Minister. He also highlighted the connection between poverty, illiteracy, and insecurity, emphasizing the importance of justice and economic advancement for peace. He urged for efficient utilization of the merged districts” natural resources and called on provinces to fulfill their developmental responsibilities.

Governor Kundi reiterated the demand for the merged districts” 3% constitutional share from the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, expressing concern over unmet financial commitments and lack of transparency. He explained that despite the merger increasing KP”s size and population, poverty has worsened due to insufficient funding.

Tribal elders expressed anxieties about unkept NFC pledges, unresolved issues of IDPs, and the lack of public input in the merger process. They called for reinstating the traditional Jirga system and expressed confidence in Gilani”s leadership.

Gilani concluded by affirming the Senate”s commitment to protecting the rights of the merged districts and advocating for their complete integration into the national mainstream.