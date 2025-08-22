The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination launched an investigation into pharmaceutical cartelization on Thursday, blaming it for the skyrocketing cost of essential medications. Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, the committee’s chair, issued a stern warning against profiteering at the expense of public well-being. He stated that deregulation, intended to foster competition, would be reconsidered if it continued to fuel price manipulation and fail to make medications affordable. The Health Ministry pledged to complete a comprehensive evaluation of deregulation, involving various stakeholders, by September 18.
The Health Minister acknowledged that the deregulation policy, while designed to encourage competition, has paradoxically fueled anti-competitive behavior and failed to bring down drug costs for consumers. He assured the committee that the government was prepared to revise the policy if it proved harmful.
The committee also addressed the upcoming Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), scheduled for October 5, with over 150,000 registered examinees. Members emphasized the importance of stringent oversight, especially in Sindh province, to prevent exam breaches and irregularities. The Ministry confirmed enhanced security measures, including a secure question bank, and close monitoring of all provinces.
Legislative matters included reviewing the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, which was postponed for further deliberation due to concerns about the PMDC’s independence. The Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aiming to regulate psychologists, was approved.
The committee also examined the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025, presented by Senator Sarmad Ali. He advocated for vaping regulations and a ban on sales near educational establishments. The chairman instructed the Ministry to reassess the measure and harmonize it with existing federal tobacco control legislation.
Excessive fees charged by private medical institutions, exceeding the stipulated Rs. 1.8 million limit and refusal to issue refunds, were also discussed. The chairman suggested obtaining audit records of medical colleges, and the Minister committed to conducting inspections in Islamabad.
Senator Chishti concluded the meeting by reaffirming the priority of public health protection and directing a review of drug pricing upon submission of the assessment report in September. The meeting was attended by several senators, the Health Minister, ministry representatives, and the consultant to the committee.