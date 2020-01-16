Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications meets

January 15, 2020

Islamabad, January 15, 2020 (PPI-OT):Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications in its meeting on Wednesday has recommended that the government should initiate an agreement with Twitter management so that information on fake accounts can be shared and they are blocked consequently and for identifying accounts that are involved in defamation and harassment.

The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Senator Rubina Khalid here at the Parliament House on Wednesday and was attended among others by Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Kalsoom Parveen, Abdur Rehman Malik, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Faisal Javed Khan, Secretary IT and T, Additional Secretary IT and T, Member PTA, Director Cyber Crimes FIA, Member IT and officials from the ministry.

While discussing the matter of theft of data from NADRA database for registration of SIM cards on fake credentials, use of illegal exchanges in the country, the Committee was not satisfied with the response given by PTA and observed that despite new biometric systems and better surveillance, the issue is far from resolution. The ministry was directed to hold a meeting with inclusion of PTA, FIA and NADRA and report to the Committee within a week.

The Committee also directed PTA to refer the case of use of derogatory remarks and character assassination of Dua Mangi by social media users to FIA and make it an example by identifying the people involved and giving them strict punishment for offence under section 21 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

The Committee expressed displeasure over taking the PTA rules to the cabinet without consulting the committee despite its earlier directions and directed to bring the rules to the committee. The briefing on Digital Pakistan Program was deferred and it was decided that all stakeholders who have worked on the program shall be called simultaneously to get an all-encompassing briefing.

