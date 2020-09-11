Islamabad, September 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Senate Standing Committee on Interior in its meeting today on Thursday unanimously adopted resolutions strongly condemning the use of indiscriminate use of pellets and tear gas by Indian forces on peaceful processions on Ashura in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and appreciated the Ministry of Interior and all Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to maintain law and order and security during Muharram all over the country.

At the onset of the meeting, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior paid rich homage to Shaheed Lieutenant Nasir Khalid and other martyrs who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan and other parts of the country in the near past. Committee expressed great grief over the killing of 35 laborers in a rockslide at a marble mine in Mohmand tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sympathies were expressed with bereaved families.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik said that today is 402nd day of Indian brutal curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir adding since day first this committee has been marking these days as ‘Dark Days’ in the history of mankind and expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination under UNSC Resolutions.

Resolution of Appreciation to Leas During Muharram

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik moved a resolution which was unanimously adopted by the committee. He read the resolution as “Senate Standing Committee on Interior appreciates the Ministry of Interior and all Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to maintain law and order and security during Muharram all over the country. The Committee acknowledges the relentless efforts of the Secretary, Ministry of Interior and LEAs under his command to prove their mettle despite limited sources, difficult circumstances and terror threat from miscreants. The Committee also appreciates and expresses its gratitude to religious scholars who showed highest sense of national responsibility to ensure interfaith harmony in the country. The Committee strongly condemns use of indiscriminate use of pellets and tear gas by Indian forces on peaceful processions on Ashura in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The Committee urges the Government of Pakistan to bring such gross violations of the Human Rights (HR) and religious freedom to UN.”

Issuance of Illegal Visas to Foreign Nationals

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik appreciated the Ministry of Interior for the identification of issuance of 6000 illegal visas to the foreign nationals who have been declared illegal. Committee through a resolution which was moved by Chairman unanimously demanded strict action under the law against those who are responsible for granting illegal visas to the foreign nations by putting our national security at risk. Senator A. Rehman Malik directed the Ministry of Interior to devise a clear comprehensive policy of deportation of illegal immigrants in the national interest.

Secretary Interior informed the Committee that some officials of the ministry who have been involved in the issuance of the illegal visas to the foreigners have already been suspended and further investigation is underway. Chairman Senator A. Rehman Malik said that issuance of illegal visas is the violation of Section 14-C of the Foreigner Act putting national security of Pakistan at stake. He said it is a highly serious matter that should be interrogated from every aspect so the illegal influx of foreign nationals could be averted. He directed the Ministry of Interior to constitute a high level committee to probe this matter and present a compressive report to the committee in its next meeting.

Issuance of Death Certificate:

Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik expressed his concerns on non-issuance of death certificate by NADRA. He said that issuance of death certificate should be made easy that the bereaved could get death certificate without unnecessary delay and trouble. He directed that NADRA should start issuance of death certificate within one week.

Consideration of Issue of Foreigners Living in the Province of Sindh

Committee thoroughly considered and discussed issue of “The Large number of Foreigners Living in the Province of Sindh have Illegally been issued CNICs by NADRA with particular reference to foreigners living all over the Country” raised by Senator Sassui Palijo in the House 10th January, 2020. Senator Sassui Palijo said that according to her information about one million CNIC have been issued to foreign nationals living in Sindh. She said that illegal immigrants are fully getting benefits from the incompetence and callousness of the verifying agencies and district level committees.

She added that presence of illegal immigrants in Sindh are one of the main causes of lawlessness, criminal activities and even burden on the provincial exchequer. Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior fully endorsed the concerns expressed by Senator Sassui Palijo and said that all concerned DCOs should coordinate with other stockholders to identify the illegal immigrants and there is a need to implement Section 14C of the Foreigner Act in letter and spirits.

He constituted a sub-committee comprising of Snetaor Rana Maqbool Ahmed as convener and Senator Haji Momin Khan Afridi and Senator Kalsoom Parveen as its members to find out the real cause of getting CNICs by the illegal emigrants. He further directed that the Sub-Committee should point out the lacunas in the Foreigner Act so that only bonafide Pakistanis could get CNICs. Chairman Committee directed Chairman NADRA to take disciplinary action against those employees who are involved in this heinous crime.

Notice of Alleged Rape On Motorway

Senator Kalsoom Perveen raised the matter of alleged gang rape of a woman while travelling on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. She said that the rape of a woman min presence of her innocent children is most unfortunate and horrible incident which has stirred a wave of resentment and panic all over Pakistan. Chairman Committee directed to issue a Suo Moto Notice on this tragic incident. He directed the Secretary Interior to personally coordinate with all concerned department and present a detailed report to the Committee within 02 weeks.

Meanwhile the committee also considered the point of public importance regarding demolition of mosques by CDA raised Senator Sajid Mir. Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik directed the CDA to submit a report on the matter in the next meeting. However, CDA was directed not to take any action against the mosques until the matter is finalized by the committee accordingly.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik said that committee has been receiving number of complaints from general public use of drugs in the educational institutions. He said that the youth is the future of a country that has to be saved from such illicit activities. He advised that a separate meeting shall be held with educational institutions and Anti-Narcotics authorities to devise a mechanism to eliminate this curse once for all.

Meanwhile he also expressed that many complaints are being received from Balochistan regarding missing persons which is a matter grave public concerns. He said that in view of the importance and sensitivity of the matter this issue will be taken in the next meeting separately.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Abdur Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senators Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Kalsoom Parveen and Senator Sassui Palijo and Senator Sajid Mir as movers also attended the meeting. Secretary Interior, Additional Secretary Interior, Chairman NADRA, members CDA and other officials from ministry of Interior, Islamabad Police, Punjab Police were also present.

