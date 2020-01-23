Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice meets

January 22, 2020

Islamabad, January 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice in its meeting considered the matter referred to the committee by the Chairman Senate regarding the situation for the Senate of Pakistan in terms of its number of seats resultant from the 25th Constitutional Amendment. After the amendment FATA was merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and consequently the seats of Senate of Pakistan from FATA will no more exist affecting the numerical strength of the House. The Committee members were asked to deliberate upon the consideration of increasing the seats of each province so as to maintain the existing strength. The matter will be discussed in detail in a separate meeting.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi here at the Parliament House on Wednesday and was attended among others by Senators Farooq Naek, Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Sana Jamali, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Ghous Niazi, Jahanzaib Kakar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Swati, Secretary Law and Justice, Chairman NADRA, Director General Operations Zahir Shah and officials from relevant departments.

The Committee was given a detailed briefing by National Accountability Bureau regarding working and overall performance of the Bureau, procedure of taking cognizance of cases, inquiry and prosecution, operational methodology, timeline of cases, international commitments, and offences under National Accountability Ordinance 1999 among other matters. The briefing will continue in the next meeting.

On The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2018 Chairman NADRA told the committee that the possibility of putting a mark on the identity card cannot be ruled out but it would only be possible to be incorporated or taken out when a person comes to NADRA for getting his or her card renewed. It was also told that if it is decided to put a symbol/ark on the card then the changes of details in the NADRA form wouldn’t be needed. The Committee decided to make a decision on the bill in the next meeting after internal consultations.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2018 (Amendment of Article 27), The Ratification of Foreign Agreements by Parliament Bill, 2018 moved by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Insertion of Article 253A) moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed were deferred due to the absence of movers.

