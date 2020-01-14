Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions meets

January 13, 2020

Islamabad, January 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions in its meeting on Monday at Parliament House, discussed in detail doubling of quota of students from FATA in different universities and colleges, briefing regarding salaries and regulations of employees of PTC and CT of Deeni Madaris in FATA and briefing regarding appointments made in health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chaired by Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi, the meeting was attended by Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Fida Muhammadand, Secretary Frontier States Region Aslam Kamboh and senior officers from the Ministry for States and Frontier Regions, PMC, HEC, Department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Human Resource Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FIA, PIA along with all concerned.

“Health and education needs to prioritized in the erstwhile Fata to bring the area at par with the developed regions of the country” Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi remarked during the meeting. He said that health and education have remained neglected in the areas and government must focus on the social and economic development of the merged areas.

The Committee was informed that currently FATA has been allotted 4048 seats in different universities and colleges, 2000 have been filled. The Committee stressed the need double seats in all government colleges and universities. A list of universities that fail to comply must be submitted.

Pakistan Medical Commission informed that applications would be invited from the students of Erstwhile Fata and decision has been taken in this regard. It was informed that quota for the students from erstwhile Fata has been enhanced. Pakistan Engineering council informed that notification has been issued and all the universities have increased the seats and from next session, the admissions will take place as per the new quota.

Being briefed on salaries and regulations of employees of PTC and CT of Deeni Madaris, erstwhile FATA, the Committee was informed that currently 490 teachers are working in different Deeni Madaris. Teachers have not been paid salaries since 30 June, 2019. It was revealed that the Department of Finance had not released funds for the project. The Committee stressed the need for payment of emoluments by 31st January, 2020. Secretary SAFRON, assured the Committee of compliance.

Discussing details of appointments made by Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a list of illegal appointments were submitted to the Committee. The Committee was informed that these illegal appointments were made during the ban period and that they were not found on their duty station and were receiving salaries at home. The Committee stressed the need to terminate all such candidates as per codal procedure.

