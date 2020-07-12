National

Senate to start its session at Parliament House in Islamabad tomorrow

July 12, 2020

Islamabad, July 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Senate will start its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad tomorrow. The House will discuss the agenda items, including two bills seeking increase in seats of Balochistan Assembly.

