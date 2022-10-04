Senator Azam Khan Swati, Chairman Select Committee to Consider and Report on the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Presiding over a Meeting of the Committee at Parliament House Islamabad 

Islamabad, October 04, 2022 (PPI-OT):The meeting of the Senate Select Committee to consider and report on the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill 2020 was held today at Parliament House, Islamabad.

The meeting was presided over by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati. Those who attended included Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Mohsin Aziz along with senior officers from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Law. The Mover, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed was not present.

The Committee reviewed the existing provisions and the proposed amendments in the ICT Trust Act, 2020. The argument revolved around whether or not proposed amendments are endorsed in the context of FATF concerns.

DG FATF, Ministry of Interior informed the Committee that Amendment of Section 16, Act XXV of 2020 was withdrawn. Regarding Amendment of Section 17, Act XXV of 2020 the Committee was informed that this Section was crucial; removal of which would affect numerous other Sections/Clauses.

DG FATF, Ministry of Interior informed the Committee that the Ministry after thorough review did not support the Amendment of Section 17, Act XXV of 2020. Amendment for Section 24, Act XXV of 2020 was accepted.

The matter was disposed of due to absence of the Mover, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed for the second time and after reviewing the amendments thoroughly, on merit.

