Islamabad: Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee and a leader of PML-N, has publicly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to stage a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad coinciding with the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which will host various foreign dignitaries.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, “Senator Siddiqui expressed his disapproval on the social media platform X, stating that PTI’s timing for the protest aims to create unrest in the capital during a critical international event.” He questioned PTI’s motives, suggesting that their actions align with those of anti-state elements rather than legitimate political opposition.
Siddiqui’s strong statement reflects concerns about the potential impact of such protests on Pakistan’s international image and its ability to host global diplomatic events smoothly.
