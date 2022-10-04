Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Presiding over a Meeting of the Committee at Parliament Lodges Islamabad 

Islamabad, October 04, 2022 (PPI-OT):Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training was held here at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges on Tuesday with Senator Irfan Siddiqui in Chair.

Discussing the current status, annual budget and details of funds allocated for development and non-development projects of Al Qadir University Jhelum, It was revealed that there no such university registered with HEC. Federal Minister for Education informed that Al Qadir University does not exist and HEC has not provided any funds for the alleged university. The Chair deferred the further consideration of the matter till the next meeting.

In addition, the committee was briefed by Vice Chancellor of Chitral University regarding the issues of the institution. VC of university informed that the primary issue is of funds and since the inception; the university was financed through Annual Development Program (ADP) for three years and after that neither the Federal Government nor the provincial Government is willing to provide funds.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui remarked that respective provincial governments are responsible for necessary funding of the educational institutions established by them. Mushroom growth of varsities creates difficulties for HEC which is already strapped for funds, he added.

He also directed the HEC to collaborate with the university and intimate the Provincial Governments to provide funds for educational institutions working under their purview. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed suggested that the ministry should also announce relief package for the students of flood affected areas.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain told that the ministry has deferred the two semester’s fees and also intends to offer scholarships to students of flood affected areas.

The senate body also deliberated on the Bill titled “The Federal University (Amendment) Bill, 2022”. Senator Seemee Ezdi, mover of the bill, apprised the committee that the primary aim is to make internship mandatory part of curriculum for all Public and Private Universities located in Federal territory. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, told that the HEC is intending to amend Federal Universities Ordinance and the amendments proposed by Senator Seemee Ezdi will be incorporated in it.

On the Public Petition submitted by Mr. din Kalam Khan Wazir regarding transfer of his daughters from Tribal District North Waziristan to Abbottabad. Officials of ministry said that the matter was forwarded to KPK ministry and they are willing to resolve the matter and it will be settled soon. The Chair disposed of the matter.

Furthermore, the senate body deliberated on the matter raised by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi regarding issue of examination faced by students of Law in Bahauddin Zakariya University. Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, stated that the matter is subjudice before Supreme Court and FIA committee has already been constituted on the direction of Supreme Court, which will finalise its findings within three weeks. Senator Irfan Siddiqui decided to defer the matter until the decision of Supreme Court.

The meeting was attended by Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Khalida Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Seemee Ezdi, Senator Dilawar Khan, Rana Tanveer Hussain Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja Secretary of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Chairman HEC and other concerned officers were also in attendance.

