Senator Syed Ali Zafar Presiding over a Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice 

Islamabad, December 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Syed Ali Zafar here at the Parliament House on Wednesday. At the outset of the meeting, Chairman Committee proposed to constitute a sub-committee in order to clear the misinterpretations of the media with regards to text (content) of various bills passed in the Senate. He said that the subcommittee would include representation from the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) to remove the misinterpretations and confusions of the media with regards to bills passed by the Parliament.

Chairman Committee also proposed to conduct Public Hearings on the Bill to form Provinces in South Punjab, outside the Senate. The Chairman Committee said that the Public Hearings will commence from the South Punjab. The Chairman Committee showed dissatisfaction by the work provided by the Ministry resulting in the delay on the Bills. He directed the Ministry to ensure the submission of the required briefs at its earliest, to attain finality on the Bills

The Constitutional Amendment bill 2021, (Amendment of Article 59) introduced by Senator Seemi Ezdi in the Senate sitting held on 31st May 2021 was deferred for further deliberation. Senator Seemi Ezdi elaborated that the 5th Population and Housing Census, conducted in 1998 identified the population of persons, with disabilities in Pakistan to be 2.38 persons of the entire population, after which no authentic survey was conducted.

According to the WHO approx. 15pc of Pakistan’s population consists of disable persons. She further stated that the objective of the bill is to ensure that persons with disabilities should directly through freely chosen representatives, including the right of opportunity for persons with disabilities to vote and to be elected; they must be representative in Parliament also.

The Chairman Committee while vetting on the Bill sought definition on the person with “disability”. Senator Musadik Masood Malik said that the definitions of the “minority” can also be re-defined in order to bring more clarity in the amendment.

“Minority is not shown by number but by power” he stated while presenting his point. The Chairman Committee directed the Ministry to expedite the process of obtaining data by the attached stakeholders so to reach the finality on the bill. He also directed to provide historical data and worldwide practice in this regard.

The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Articles 111,140,260 and 275) introduced By Senator Shahadat Awan in the Senate Sitting on 15th November, 2021 was also deferred with the recommendations that the amendment should only be to the extent of Article 260 of the constitution.

Chairman Committee said that the bill should be amended in a way that should not show inconsistency with the existing provision. Senator Shahadat Awan informed the Committee that amendment of article 275 of the constitution has been withdrawn. The bill was deferred for further deliberation.

On the request of the mover Senator Ahmad Khan The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Article 63 A 64 and 160) moved by Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Ahmed Khan, Senator Hidayatullah and Senator Naseebullah Bazia) was recessed till the next meeting

The constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 89) introduced by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, in the senate sitting held on 8th June, 2020 was deferred. The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Article 89) introduced by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, in the senate sitting held on 12th July, 2021 was also deferred.

The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Article 57, 62, 72, 73, 86, 89, 126, 159, 160, 192, 166) introduced by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, in the senate sitting held on 5th April, 2021 was also deferred.

The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Article 160) introduced by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, in the senate sitting held on 12 July, 2021 was also deferred due to the non-availability of the mover of the Bill. The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Insertion of Article 25 B) by senator Saadia Abbasi and Mushahid Hussain Sayad in the Senate of 27th September, 2021 was also deferred.

The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Insertion of Article 17A and Amendment of Articles 51 and 106 by Saadia Abbasi in the senate on 12h July, 2021 was also deferred. The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (amendment of Article 37) introduced by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in the Senate Sitting held on 15th November, 2021 was also deferred. The meeting was attended by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Walid Iqbal, Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Musadik Masood Malik and Senator Seemi Ezdi. The officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice were also in attendance.

For more information, contact:

Senate of Pakistan

H.No.7, Cat-II, G-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9204564534

Fax: +92-51-9205703

E-mail: senate@comsats.net.pk

Website: www.senate.gov.pk