Senior Member Board of Revenue Chairs a Meeting on Gujrat-Kharian-Sambrial Motorway

Lahore, November 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):A meeting was held in the committee room regarding the ongoing work on the Gujrat-Kharian-Sambrial Motorway under the chair of Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman. Secretary Settlement Rafid Malhi, Member Central Zone National Highway and other officers were present while Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gujrat, and Assistant Commissioners of Sambrial and Kharian participated through video link.

The officers gave a detailed briefing to Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman regarding the ongoing work on the motorway. Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that Gujrat-Sambrial-Kharian Motorway will be completed within two years. He asked the DCs to hand over the required land to concerned authorities immediately and the concerned bodies should complete the motorway alignment as soon as possible.

He said that the Gujrat-Sambrial-Kharian 69-km long motorway is being built to benefit the locals and industrialist community of the ‘industrial triangle.’ In the first phase, he added that the construction of a 35 km portion of the motorway has been started from Kharian. He issued instructions to Deputy Commissioners that the construction work should also be started on the link roads to connect cities with it.

There should be no compromise on the quality of the roads and material, he stressed. He issued instructions to the irrigation department and said that the process of alignment of the motorway bridge at Head Marala should be completed on time and other departments should also extend necessary support.

He said that the government is trying to provide the best travel facilities to the citizens through useful projects like the motorway and after the completion of the motorway project, hours of travel will be reduced to minutes.

Later, a meeting was held in the committee room of the Board of Revenue regarding the Pulse Pilot Project started from Lahore under the chair of the Senior Member Board of Revenue. Member Taxes Naveed Haider Shirazi, Director General Punjab Land Record Authority Ikramul Haq, Director Land Record Punjab, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Lahore and other officers attended the meeting. On this occasion, SMBR was briefed regarding the Pulse Pilot Project.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that Pulse Pilot is an important project, and all officers should work on it earnestly. SMBR said that under the Pulse pilot project, specific numbers will be assigned to each house in urban areas and GPS numbers will be assigned to the corners of each khasra.

Five teams will be formed for the collection of data in each mauza and the khasra number, ownership and number of areas will be tabulated. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Lahore will supervise the project and Assistant Commissioners, Revenue Officers and Patwari will play the backbone role in the pilot project, he added. The citizens will be able to view the data of their property online through specific numbers while sitting at home, he concluded.

